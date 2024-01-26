Ranji: Jagadeesan's 2nd season-ton helps Tamil Nadu

Photograph: Narayan Jagadeesan/Instagram

Rohilla's fourth first-class ton gives Services solid start

Opener Shubham Rohilla struck his fourth first-class hundred to take Services to 279 for 4 against defending champions Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy in New Delhi on Friday.

On a chilly morning at the Palam Ground here, Saurashtra got an early breakthrough when skipper Jaydev Unadkat got through the defence of opener Ravi Chauhan in the opening over of the game.

Rohilla (143 batting off 217) forged a 92 run stand with Anshul Gupta (43) for the second wicket. He batted through the day and got help from Rajat Paliwal (44) and LS Kumar (30 batting), who too was in the middle at close of play. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut got two wickets for Saurashtra.



Vidarbha all out for 204 against Jharkhand

It was an eventful day in Ranchi where Vidarbha were bowled out for 204 in their first innings with left-arm Jharkhand pacer Sushant Mishra striking four times.

In response, the hosts were struggling at 10 for three at stumps. Openers Aryamen Sen and Utkarsh Singh perished without scoring.

Leading batter Badoni asked to stay in hotel as Delhi shot out for 147 vs Uttarakhand

Delhi's Ranji Trophy campaign hit a new low on Friday after team's best batter Ayush Badoni, who is going through a rough patch, was asked to stay back in the team hotel at the behest of powerful officials, who wanted to teach the ‘IPL star’ a lesson.

Keeping Badoni out of 15 didn't make much of a difference to Delhi's inept batting as Uttarakhand's medium pace bowlers shot them out for 147 in a Ranji Trophy group D match in Mohali.

In five completed innings so far this season, Delhi batters have failed to cross 200 on three occasions and highest individual score is Vaibhaav Kandpal's 49 in last game.

On the day, it was Yash Dhull's 47 and at stumps, Uttarakhand were 98 for four with Navdeep Saini getting three wickets.

However more than mere statistic, Badoni, who scored 41 in the last game and is perhaps the only player in current Delhi stable who is rated highly on national circuit, had to be put on chopping block to accommodate Kshitiz Sharma, who is believed to be close to a former BCCI office bearer.

"Yes, there was pressure to play Kshitiz and specifically to keep Badoni out of 15, so that he doesn't even get BCCI's allotted match fees. Only 15 players are entitled to BCCI match fees. Since he can't be allowed in PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area), it was thought that it would be better off to keep him in hotel," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

But why wasn't he even brought to the ground when could have watched the proceedings from adjoining VIP gallery?

"The team managers would have had to arrange for his meals separately as BCCI wouldn't have paid for it and also during breaks or match, he couldn't have attended the nets as Punjab CA have their camp on. So it was better to keep him in hotel," the official, who is close to a DDCA director said.

There is a school of thought Badoni has lost focus after two seasons of IPL and keeping him in hotel was a way of teaching him a lesson.

"If Ayush would have scored a 100, those who desperately want to see him out of Delhi cricket wouldn't have got a chance to raise their voice and push for cricketers like Kshitiz, who don't deserve to be in the dressing room.

"Even he should take blame for not scoring runs," the senior official, who sounded helpless said.

Kshitiz, who many in Delhi consider a decent club level cricketer, shouldered arms to an innocuous Abhay Negi delivery pitched on length and just cut back enough to peg back the off-stump.

However it is understood that DDCA president Rohan Jaitley would crack the whip in case things go all awry after the current game.

"Rohan's heart is in right place but it is about time he takes some tough calls. If Kshitiz doesn't score runs in the second innings, the president's intervention would be required," the official added.

More disappointing was skipper Himmat Singh's manner of dismissal as Deepak Dhapola, who bowls in mid 120 clicks, bowled him through the gate.

Dhull, who was considered an India prospect so long ago, has been exposed badly with serious technical problems in his stance and set-up (shoulder and head falling across off-stump).

The manner of getting out has been identical as he gets squared up to deliveries on the channel like Devendra Bora did on the day.

N Jagadeesan's 2nd season-ton helps Tamil Nadu take lead vs Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan struck his second hundred of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, as he remains unbeaten on 108 in the Group C meet against Chandigarh in Coimbatore.

The day began with the visitors opting to bat. However, they displayed a below-par performance with the bat, getting bundled out for a mere 111.

While Kunal Mahajan (28) was the top scorer, Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore rattled the side, holding three wickets each.

Meanwhile, the hosts were off to a fitting start with the bat despite losing Balasubramaniam Sachin (16) early, with just 45 runs on the board.

Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (87 batting) contributed to a 176-run stand for the second wicket, allowing the side to take the lead and assert its dominance on the opening day.

In another Group C match in Valsad, Ashutosh Sharma played a valiant knock of 123 for Railways versus Gujarat.

Opting to bat, the hosts were off to an unstable start, losing three for just 16 before Mohammad Saif (51) and Sahab Yuvraj Singh (83) added 87 for the fourth wicket.

While they were 145 for six at a stage, Yuvraj Singh and Ashutosh put on an 86-run partnership for the seventh wicket, allowing them to recover back again.

Eventually, Siddharth Desai was the man to get rid of both men, as Gujarat was shot out for 313 at the end of the day's play.

For the visitors, Desai and Chintan Gaja made the most impact with a three-for each.

In Agartala, Karnataka put on an average batting display, finishing the day on 241 for eight against Tripura, with Kishan Bedare (62) being the top scorer.

Being put in to bat first, the visitors were 16 for three before skipper Mayank Agarwal (51) and Bedare added 87 for the fourth wicket.

Agarwal's dismissal was followed by two more 50-plus-run stands, with Vijaykumar Vyshak batting on 50. For the hosts, Rana Dutta has seized three wickets so far.

Meanwhile, in Porvorim, Goa produced a mediocre batting show, as it was shot out for just 104 against Punjab.

Opting to field, the visitors earned the opening wicket with just 25 runs on the board, as the hosts could hardly manage to get a partnership going.

While Arjun Tendulkar top scored with 23, Mayank Markande was effective with the ball, clutching a four-for.

As for Punjab, it too has presented an average batting show so far, finishing the day on 95 for four, trailing Goa by only nine runs.

Tiwary completes 10,000 runs, Majumdar marches on in rescue act vs Assam

Anustup Majumdar smashed an unbeaten century, while skipper Manoj Tiwary remained not out on a half-century as the two veterans bailed out Bengal to power the team to 242/4 against Assam on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Guwahati.

After Sourav Paul (12), Shreyansh Ghosh (13), Mohammad Kaif (2) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (10) were dismissed cheaply, Majumdar and Tiwary teamed up with an unbroken 185-run stand for the fifth wicket.

The 39-year-old was unbeaten on 120 from 197 balls with 16 fours, his second century of the season.

Tiwary, 39, took his time getting the runs, making 68 not out from 187 balls with seven fours.

In the process, the Bengal skipper completed 10,000 runs in the first-class cricket in his 18th and final season of his career.

Tiwary also became the the fourth from Bengal to complete the 10,000-club, joining an elite list of Pankaj Roy, Arun Lal and Sourav Ganguly.

Put in, Bengal got off to a watchful start with openers Ghosh and Paul playing cautiously.

But in the eighth over of the day, the home side got the breakthrough sending Ghosh back to the pavilion.

Promoted to No. 3, Kaif also fell followed by Paul as Bengal were reduced to 28/3 inside 14 overs.

Gharami also departed after getting off to good start to put the visitors in trouble at 57/4.

From there on, against the run of play, it was a one-way traffic as the two veterans took hold of the proceedings.

The duo played sensibly while also scoring runs on loose balls to remain unbeaten at the end of the day.

For Assam, seamer Mukhtar Hussain was the pick among the bowlers for Assam taking 2/36, while Riyan Parag and Dharani Rabha took one wicket apiece.

UP take Day-1 honours vs Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh took upper hand against heavyweights Mumbai by bowling out their in-form rivals for a mere 198 and then reaching 53/1 in reply.

An all-round bowling show from UP saw veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/57) striking early, while Ankit Rajpoot (3/40) ran through the middle-order, putting pressure on Mumbai.

Aaqib Khan (3/54) and Shivam Sharma (2/29) were also among the wicket-takers for the Uttar Pradesh side against the group leaders Mumbai who have won three in a row.

Former India and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's poor run with the bat continued as he made a mere eight but all-rounder Shams Mulani's 57 (88 balls, 10x4) saved the blushes for the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, Royston Dias struck early to remove Aryan Juyal but UP, who have drawn all three Ranji games this season so far, reached 53/1 at the end of play with 145 runs in arrears.

Andhra ride Vihari ton

At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India batter Hanuma Vihari struck at 243-ball 119 not out with 15 fours and three sixes, whereas skipper Ricky Bhui made 120 (201 balls, 14 fours) to push Andhra to a strong 277/4 against Chhattisgarh.

Vihari and Bhui put on 231 runs for the fourth wicket to put Andhra in a strong position on the opening day of the contest, with Chhattisgarh bowler Ravi Kiran returning 2/36.

In another match of the same group, a fine knock of 113 not out from Shreyas Gopal rescued visiting side Kerala against Bihar at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium.

Gopal made 113 not out from 196 balls with 17 fours and 16 to wage a lone battle for his side who were reduced to 203/1968 overs by the end of the play on the opening day.

Himanshu Singh was the most successful bowler for the home team Bihar as he returned 19-4-50-4 while Veer Pratap Singh took 3/26 from his 10 overs to create lot of troubles for the visiting side Kerala, who have one loss and two down games so far in the season.

