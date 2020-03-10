News
Umpire Padmanabhan officiates from both ends in Ranji final

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 10, 2020 16:06 IST

IMAGE: Umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan during an IPL match in 2016. Photograph: BCCI

C Shamshuddin was ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final after getting hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra, in Rajkot, on Tuesday.

 

Shamshuddin did not take the field on day two after the pain aggravated overnight and he went for a check-up in a local hospital on Tuesday morning.

With S Ravi as the designated umpire, Shamsuddin's on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle in the first session on day two as local umpire Piyush Khakar stood at square leg.

Post Lunch, Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle while Shamshuddin took the role of the TV umpire.

Shamshuddin's replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on day three.

"Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week's rest," a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson said.

