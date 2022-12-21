News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ramiz allays ICC's concerns about WC23 boycott threat

Ramiz allays ICC's concerns about WC23 boycott threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 21, 2022 23:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the PCB presents Azhar Ali of Pakistan with a cap

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the PCB presents Pakistan's Azhar Ali with a cap on his retirement. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told the ICC officials that it had threatened to boycott next year's 50-over World Cup in India to exert pressure on the neighbouring country to send its team for the Asia Cup, according to sources.

The hosting rights of the 2023 edition of the 50-over Asia Cup have been awarded to Pakistan by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as a pre-cursor to the marquee World Cup in India (October-November 2023).

In October, ACC president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that India will not travel to Pakistan next year for the 50-over Asia Cup, likely to be held in September 2023 after which the PCB had threatened to pull out of the World Cup.

But, it is learnt that the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has told the International Cricket Council officials that the Board has not made any decision not to send its team to India for the 50-over World Cup.

 

The ICC officials, including chief executive officer Geoff Allardice, were in Pakistan as guests to watch the home Test series against England.

"Ramiz assured the ICC officials that PCB had made no decision on not sending its team to India for the World Cup nor was it in favour of boycotting such a mega event but because of the strained cricket relations between the two countries but the PCB had to exert pressure to get the Indian board to send its team for Asia Cup," a source aware of the development told PTI.

The source said the ICC officials conveyed to Ramiz their concerns regarding his statements about Pakistan not playing in next year's World Cup in India if the Indian team does not participate in the Asia Cup.

According to the source, Ramiz also told the ICC officials that the PCB would not accept the 2025 Champions Trophy being moved from the country on the pretext that India may not travel to Pakistan.

"Ramiz was very clear that Pakistan will not be receptive to the tournament being moved anywhere else because of India as it had already started heavy investment on building or renovating infrastructure for the ICC event,” the source said.

“Ramiz reminded the ICC officials that the executive board which included India had given the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, so there should be no confusion as to where the tournament will be held on schedule.”

India hasn't travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and after the Mumbai terrorist attack on November 26 that year, the scheduled bilateral series in early 2009 was cancelled.

Pakistan did travel to India for a short six-match white-ball series in 2012, but in the last 10 years, there hasn't been any bilateral cricket. The two teams have only played each other at various ICC and ACC events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan release Test squad for the New Zealand series
Pakistan release Test squad for the New Zealand series
Blatter agrees he might have created a soccer monster
Blatter agrees he might have created a soccer monster
Messi's greatness is not in doubt for Guardiola
Messi's greatness is not in doubt for Guardiola
DGCA probes mid-air fight of IndiGo crew, passenger
DGCA probes mid-air fight of IndiGo crew, passenger
Byju's, MPL want out of Team India sponsorship
Byju's, MPL want out of Team India sponsorship
Ranji: Himachal squander wickets as Bengal near win
Ranji: Himachal squander wickets as Bengal near win
Mushtaq to step down as Pak coach post NZ home series
Mushtaq to step down as Pak coach post NZ home series

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Ranji: Himachal squander wickets as Bengal near win

Ranji: Himachal squander wickets as Bengal near win

Mushtaq to step down as Pak coach post NZ home series

Mushtaq to step down as Pak coach post NZ home series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances