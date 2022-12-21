News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan release Test squad for the New Zealand series

Pakistan release Test squad for the New Zealand series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 21, 2022 23:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naseem Shah of Pakistan unsuccessfully appeals during the First Test Match between Pakistan and England

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naseem Shah unsuccessfully appeals during the Test Match between Pakistan and England. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan have recalled pace bowler Hasan Ali and named uncapped batsman Kamran Ghulam in their 16-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning in Karachi, on Monday.

Kamran, who was earlier named in Pakistan's Test squad but didn't get a chance to make his debut, replaces veteran Azhar Ali.

Ali retired from Test cricket after playing his final match against England in Karachi earlier this week.

The national selectors have also released pace bowler Muhammad Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf from the Pakistan squad following their 3-0 whitewash against England on Monday.

Hasan, who last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has appeared in 21 Tests for his country taking 77 wickets.

 

The selectors also didn't include fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in the squad as both are still recovering from respective injuries.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been declared fit and was retained in the squad.

The announcement of the squad comes amidst strong speculations that an overhaul is going to be carried out on Wednesday in the PCB on the orders of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief patron of the board.

This includes a change in the selection committee and former chairman Najam Sethi replacing Ramiz Raja as the PCB head.

The New Zealand squad, which will reach here on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England.

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood

Umpire and match referee appointments for the series:

 

1st Test

26-30 December - Karachi.

Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

 

2nd Test

3-7 January – Multan.

Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

 

1st ODI

10 January – Karachi

Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

 

2nd ODI

12 January – Karachi.

Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

 

3rd ODI

14 January – Karachi.

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi's footprints will join those of the greats
Messi's footprints will join those of the greats
Vettori defends 'below average' Gabba pitch
Vettori defends 'below average' Gabba pitch
Rathour feels Bangladesh Tests are good practice
Rathour feels Bangladesh Tests are good practice
North India under grip of biting cold, dense fog
North India under grip of biting cold, dense fog
Delhi's new mayor to be elected on Jan 6
Delhi's new mayor to be elected on Jan 6
Governor Das against pause in rate hikes: MPC minutes
Governor Das against pause in rate hikes: MPC minutes
Nepal SC orders release of Charles Sobhraj
Nepal SC orders release of Charles Sobhraj

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Blatter agrees he might have created a soccer monster

Blatter agrees he might have created a soccer monster

Messi's greatness is not in doubt for Guardiola

Messi's greatness is not in doubt for Guardiola

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances