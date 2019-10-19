News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain forecast for Day 2 of Ranchi Test

Rain forecast for Day 2 of Ranchi Test

October 19, 2019 19:48 IST

Ground staff run on to ground with the covers as sudden rain stops play on Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday

IMAGE: Ground staff run on to ground with the covers as sudden rain stops play on Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rain may affect the second day's proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted in Ranchi on Saturday.

 

Only 58 overs of play were possible on the first day as bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the proceedings six overs into the third session with India 224 for three.

"There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards," an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.

The day largely remained overcast with the sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.

The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

India have an unbeatable 2-0 lead and are eyeing a whitewash in the three-match series.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: Rohit's century powers India on Day 1

PHOTOS: Rohit's century powers India on Day 1

'Rohit has settled the issue of opener for time-being'

'Rohit has settled the issue of opener for time-being'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use