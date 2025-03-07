HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rahul is happy in his new role at No 6, says India batting coach

Rahul is happy in his new role at No 6, says India batting coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 22:44 IST

x

KL Rahul has adapted well in the batting line-up

IMAGE: KL Rahul has adapted well in the batting line-up. Photograph: BCCI/X

KL Rahul's demotion to No. 6 has been discussed threadbare but India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the wicketkeeper-batter has accepted the new role wholeheartedly, which has given the batting a lot more depth.

Rahul has enjoyed immense success as the No. 5 batter, scoring over 1,000 runs at an average in excess of 50, but since the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, he has been batting a position down.

However, Rahul seems to have adapted to the demands of the rather unfamiliar slot, and it was evident when he made an unbeaten 42 against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Alongside Hardik Pandya, the right-hander added quick 34 runs to shut the door firmly on Australia.

 

Kotak highlighted the flexibility of Rahul, who came almost an hour early to the scheduled net session.

"He is someone who can open, someone who can go at 4 or 5, and someone who is doing what number 6 is demanding. He adapts well and he is very happy in the role he is performing," said Kotak.

The former Saurashtra batter said having a solid batter at No. 6 has helped the team.

"When he starts performing at that number that obviously helps him also because it is a different situation he is going in. So, that is great for the team as well.

"But whatever I have spoken to him, he is happy to do whatever the team requires, and he has been doing that," he added.

Kotak said there was no undue pressure on India ahead of the final, as the senior players, who have gone through such situations, have been keeping the dressing room calm ahead of the big day.

"The seniors, young players... they all talk. That is something very priceless. Rohit, Virat, Hardik, those guys are talking along with Shami and Jadeja. They have 15-20 years of experience.

"They are talking to the players who have been playing for two or three years. So, some things, obviously, you learn with experience. But listening to the guys who have that experience, and they are talking about their 20 years of learning, that is a great environment," he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
Indian spinners vs Williamson: A battle to watch
Indian spinners vs Williamson: A battle to watch
Shukla, Shelar to represent India in ACC
Shukla, Shelar to represent India in ACC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana, Mathura2:56

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana,...

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan amid dating rumours1:04

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan...

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards1:13

Nora Fatehi arrives in Jaipur to attend 25th IIFA Awards

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD