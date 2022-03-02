News
Pujara, Rahane, Pandya downgraded in BCCI central contracts

Source: PTI
March 02, 2022 21:13 IST
Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been struggling for runs, were left out of India's squad for the two Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Mohali on Friday

IMAGE: Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been struggling for runs, were left out of India's squad for the two Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Mohali on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were demoted in the latest central contracts list of the BCCI that was ratified by the Board's Apex Council on Wednesday.

 

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

That they will be downgraded was reported by PTI on January 20.

The biggest demotion, however, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list.

Controversial keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test team, will still earn Rs 1 crore in annual income after being demoted from group B to C.

Source: PTI
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

