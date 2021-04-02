News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten

Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten

Source: ANI
April 02, 2021 22:44 IST
Gary Kirsten

IMAGE: India Coach Gary Kirsten is hoisted by Suresh Raina, left, and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Recalling India's 2011 World Cup triumph, former head coach Gary Kirsten, on Friday, said he is proud to see how the side has evolved in the last ten years.

Kirsten, the former South Africa cricketer, was Team India's coach when the Men In Blue won the 2011 World Cup on April 2. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the showpiece event against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka.

 

"It's been 10yrs since Team India won the @icc CWC. Most definitely one of my career highlights. I'm so proud to see how the team has grown from that day and how the players have developed since. Thank you @incredibleindia for all the wonderful memories," Kirsten tweeted.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" these words by Ravi Shastri of Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman hit a humongous six against Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the summit clash of the 2011 ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai still reverberate in the ears of every Indian citizen.

The entire team carried Tendulkar on their shoulders and took a victory lap around the stadium. The entire country was soon on the streets after the iconic win, singing the national anthem while waving the tri-colour.

