Power-packed performers Chahar, Iyer hand India series

November 11, 2019 11:06 IST

According to Shreyas Iyer, the other major moments of the game were Deepak Chahar, who took a record breaking six-wicket haul including a hat-trick, taking two wickets in his first over and rookie Shivam Dube dismissing a well set Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain off consecutive balls in the 16th over.

IMAGE: India's players congratulate Deepak Chahar, centre, on completing his hat-trick. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar were key performers for India in the 3rd T20I as the hosts came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

Iyer was dropped on 0 and if it wasn't for his innings, India would have struggled to reach 160. With the dew setting in the evening, it would have been a tough total to defend. The Mumbai batsman said it was one of the turning points of the game.

"The over in which I got three sixes shifted the momentum in our favour otherwise we would have finished with 150 of 155.

"It would have been a really tough to defend that total on this wicket where there was a lot of dew and pitch was getting better for batting. I would really give myself credit and also KL Rahul for the way he gave us the start," said Iyer.

Iyer admitted that India were feeling the pressure when Bangladesh were going strong at 110 for two in the 13th over, chasing 175.

"We were going a little bit lethargic, I would say, at the start and once they got going Rohit recalled all the players inside the circle and gave us a pep talk, which was really motivating and after that we were really determined to win the game."

Talking about Chahar, who did not open the bowling and instead bowled more in the second half of Bangladesh innings, Iyer said: "I was also really surprised when we didn't start with him. I was actually asking one of our teammates at that point.

"It worked out for Deepak, coming in and picking up two wickets at a crucial time. He's been playing for so many years now. He's gained experience, and I feel he's a very confident lad. Currently, he's one of the main bowlers in the team."