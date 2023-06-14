News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ponting to remain at Delhi Capitals?

Ponting to remain at Delhi Capitals?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 15, 2023 07:52 IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with Sourav Ganguly, DC's director of cricket

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with Sourav Ganguly, DC's director of cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is all set to be retained as the head coach of Delhi Capitals despite the franchise's embarrassing ninth-place finish in the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), hinted co-owner Parth Jindal.

 

Speculations were rife that Ponting might not continue after a poor show in IPL 2023 but Jindal took to Twitter to dispel all doubts as he announced that the core think-tank of Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Ponting will continue.

"Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side @SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

However there is no clarity whether Ponting will get the support staff of his choice as Shane Watson and James Hopes might not be seen in the dug-out next time around. There is no clarity on the fate of fielding coach Biju George while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to stay back.

Source: PTI
England's team for 1st Ashes Test announced
Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!
Ashes: Aus keen to learn from 2019, 'finish the job'
Assam flood worsens, 34,000 people affected
Quartermiler Anjali Devi punches ticket to Asian Games
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
UK engg grad charged with murder of Indian-origin teen
East Zone selectors stunned by Ishan Kishan's decision

BCCI invites tender for team's lead sponsor rights

