News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI invites tender for team's lead sponsor rights

BCCI invites tender for team's lead sponsor rights

Source: PTI
June 14, 2023 21:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BYJUs was India' previous lead sponsor

IMAGE: BYJUs was India' previous lead sponsor. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI invited tender applications from interested business houses for national cricket team's lead sponsorship rights after Ed-Tech major BYJUs left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

 

BYJUs, which had cut down on its branding, had a US$35 million deal for the most visible space on the Indian men's team jersey -- the front.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The bid document can be bought for a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh and last date of purchase of will be June 26.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," Shah stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Another cramped sched for India in next WTC cycle
Another cramped sched for India in next WTC cycle
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid: Mbappe
I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid: Mbappe
Scindia man quits BJP, returns to Cong in poll year
Scindia man quits BJP, returns to Cong in poll year
Balaji misused office in cash-for-jobs scam: ED
Balaji misused office in cash-for-jobs scam: ED
20-year-old girl raped on Mumbai local train
20-year-old girl raped on Mumbai local train
Tension rises in Uttarkashi over Hindu mahapanchayat
Tension rises in Uttarkashi over Hindu mahapanchayat

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

England's team for 1st Ashes Test announced

England's team for 1st Ashes Test announced

Ashes: Aus keen to learn from 2019, 'finish the job'

Ashes: Aus keen to learn from 2019, 'finish the job'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances