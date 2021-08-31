News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ponting lends support to embattled Australia coach Langer

Ponting lends support to embattled Australia coach Langer

August 31, 2021 09:05 IST
Reports have been doing the rounds that players have been critical of his intense coaching style

IMAGE: Reports have been doing the rounds that Australian players have been critical of coach Justin Langer's intense coaching style. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former captain Ricky Ponting has lent his support to ex-team mate Justin Langer as the embattled coach attempts to weather a challenging period at the helm of Australian cricket.

 

Langer has come under scrutiny amid media reports players have tired of his intense coaching style after disappointing results on recent limited-overs tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

"I know there's been a lot of negativity the last few weeks, I really felt for Justin, I rang Justin a few times," Ponting, who captained Australia from 2004 to 2008, told 2GB radio.

"They just got back from that tough tour of the West Indies and then Bangladesh, and he was locked up in his hotel room in Adelaide, and he was sort of copping it left, right and centre.

"Me and a lot of his close friends have reached out to him."

Test captain Tim Paine and other senior players have held talks with Langer.

"As I made really clear to Justin, when you're in that position in Australian sport, whether you're a high-profile coach or a captain of a national team, if you're not getting the results then you've got to expect the negativity," Ponting said.

"If you wind the clock back not even 12 months ago, the Australian team were the number one-ranked Test team and T20 team in the world, we know all the talent is there."

Langer said on Sunday that the talks had been beneficial.

"We all got a lot off our chests," he told the Western Australian.

"I think we are all in a better place now.

"When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts and people look for excuses," he added.

"We have had a rough trot in recent times but... get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

