Pollard on what makes Mumbai Indians a champion side

IMAGE: Pollard arrived in Dubai to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is eyeing to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in a similar manner like the side did in 2020 in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals of IPL 2020 to clinch the title. Last year's IPL was played in the UAE, and since the second half of the cash-rich league in 2021 is also being staged in UAE, Pollard wants to repeat the team's run.

"Yeah, looking forward, obviously going downstairs in that team room and try to bond again and get started. Looking forward to finishing the IPL and hopefully repeat what we did here last year. Good memories for us," Pollard said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians Twitter handle.

Pollard arrived in Dubai on Thursday to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL. The West Indies skipper recently captained Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.