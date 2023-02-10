News
'Crisis manager' Rohit lays India's victory foundation in Nagpur

February 10, 2023 20:19 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit 15 fours and two sixes in his stellar knock. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma hit two sixes and 15 fours but none illustrated the quality of his ninth Test hundred like the big, oval-shaped smudge on his jersey as he sauntered back to pavilion after setting India on course for victory against Australia on Friday.

On a treacherous track where Australia wilted for 177 in the series opener, Rohit conjured a batting masterclass of 120 to help the hosts finish day two with a significant first-innings lead of 144 with three wickets in hand.

 

The 35-year-old became the only India captain, and fifth overall, to score hundreds in all three formats in international cricket.

The right-hander set the tone on Thursday itself hitting Australia captain Pat Cummins for three boundaries in the opening over of the Indian innings.

Known for his elegant shotmaking, Rohit proved his adaptability and mixed caution with aggression even when wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Rohit had a narrow escape on 83 when Virat Kohli called for a quick single before sending him back.

Not a natural diver, Rohit flung himself to avoid getting run out and had a big stain on his jersey when he rose on his feet.

"It was a very special innings. He adapted very well," India batting coach Vikram Rathour said of Rohit's knock.

"It was not an easy wicket. Normally, after being watchful initially, he likes to push quickly but today he had to work hard. He showed his adaptability."

Rohit hit a lofted four off Murphy's bowling to bring up his first Test hundred since assuming red-ball captaincy last year and took a single off the next delivery to level the scores.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif termed Rohit 'crisis manager' and said Friday's knock was a perfect example of how to overcome challenging conditions.

"...Rohit Sharma is holding online batting class, please watch all junior cricketers," tweeted Kaif.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
