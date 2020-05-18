Coronavirus: Players will have to get used to new normal, says Ishant

May 18, 2020 16:59 IST

IMAGE: 'The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets -- but there is no option but to get used to these things'. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India paceman Ishant Sharma says fast bowlers will have to get used to the "new normal" if the ICC decides to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering the use of artificial substances to shine the ball instead of saliva in the post COVID-19 scenario, effectively legalising ball-tampering. The idea has attracted mixed response from the cricketing fraternity.

"We know there are talks of some changes and adjustments in cricket, but I feel cricketers will have to get used to the new normal, whatever that is,” said Ishant during an Instagram live with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets -- but there is no option but to get used to these things.

"But, honestly, I don't like to think about these things too much. I feel it is important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead," said the lanky pacer.

Currently, all cricketing action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pacer was last seen in action during India's Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.