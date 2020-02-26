News
PIX: Stokes, Buttler honoured at Buckingham Palace

PIX: Stokes, Buttler honoured at Buckingham Palace

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 26, 2020 09:22 IST

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes poses with his OBE that he was awarded for service to cricket following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Photograph: Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was given a royal honour at the Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday after he guided his side to the ICC World Cup triumph last year.

 

Along with Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, coach Trevor Bayliss, and Joe Root also received the honours as part of the New Year's Honours List.

They all received their awards from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler holds up his MBE for services to cricket following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stokes was given an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cricket and Buttler was made an Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) following a remarkable year for England, who beat New Zealand to win the 50-overs World Cup for the first time.

The left-handed Stokes had played a knock of 84 runs in the final to tie the game. He again batted in the Super Over to help England to achieve victory.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

He also played a match-winning knock of 135 against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

On the other hand, Buttler had featured in the decisive moment of the World Cup when he gathered Jason Roy's throw and completed the run out of Martin Guptill, which meant England won the title on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes with his family at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

Morgan is due to be appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), while Root will be made an Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), and Bayliss will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

