'How are you Sue-Chin': Vaughan asks Tendulkar

February 25, 2020 14:24 IST

IMAGE: Donald Trump ended up referring Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

As President of the United States, Donald Trump referred to Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium, former England skipper Michael Vaughan mocked the POTUS over him mispronouncing the Master Blaster's name.

"How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt!!! #Face with tears of joy #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit," Vaughan tweeted.

On Monday, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, the visiting President was not able to pronounce Sachin's name and ended up saying -- 'Soo-chin Tendulkar'.

Earlier, ICC also posted a video in which Sachin's name can be seen replaced by Soo-chin Tendulkar in the official record book.

The Namaste Trump event was based on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September