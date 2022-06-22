News
PIX: Roy hits ton as England crush Netherlands

PIX: Roy hits ton as England crush Netherlands

June 22, 2022 21:43 IST
England's Jason Roy and Jos Buttler celebrate at the end of the 3rd ODI against The Netherlands on Wednesday

IMAGE: England's Jason Roy and Jos Buttler celebrate at the end of the 3rd ODI against The Netherlands on Wednesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

England completed a 3-0 drubbing of the Netherlands by winning the last match of their ODI series by eight wickets on Wednesday despite the absence of injured captain Eoin Morgan.

 

The Dutch collapsed to 244 all out after an encouraging start to their innings and Jason Roy's unbeaten century helped England polish off their run chase with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Roy struck 15 fours in his 101 -- his 10th ODI century -- and Jos Buttler also tucked into the Dutch attack, ending the match with a huge six into the trees to finish on 86 not out.

England players celebrate winning with the trophy  

IMAGE: England players celebrate winning with the trophy. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Another enthusiastic crowd at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen had watched half centuries by Max O'Dowd (50), Bas de Leede (56) and Scott Edwards (64) help the Dutch reach 203-3.

But David Willey took three wickets to mop up the tail having also removed opener Vikram Singh.

Morgan, who scored ducks in the first two matches of the series, missed out with a groin problem.

Buttler captained the side in his absence.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
