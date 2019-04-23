PIX: Pant's 'special' moment with Ganguly

April 23, 2019 11:16 IST

'It felt special when Sourav sir lifted me, it was a different experience.'

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly hugs Rishabh Pant after his unbeaten half-century steered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals . Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant said it "felt special" when Sourav Ganguly lifted him to celebrate the youngster's blistering 78 that steered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals and the pole position in the IPL.

Just as Pant hit the winning runs, finishing it off with a six in Jaipur on Monday night, the former India skipper entered the ground and lifted him up.



"After I finished off the match and coming out, everyone was showering so much love. It felt special when Sourav sir lifted me, it was a different experience," said Pant during a post-match interaction with team-mate Prithvi Shaw.



"We talk about finishing these big games for the team, and when we do it, feels really special," he added.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly hugs Rishabh Pant after his unbeaten half-century steered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals . Photograph: BCCI

When asked how he felt about his innings, Pant replied, "It's a great feeling, especially the fact that I was with you (Shaw) in the middle, I knew we would finish it."



Pant then asked Shaw about his lucky moment against Jofra Archer, when he missed a full toss and the ball went on to hit the stumps and light the bails, which didn't fall on the ground.



"This was a first time experience for me. I didn't realise it had happened. I thought it had nicked my bat. It was only when someone, probably you only told me that the bails had lighted up," revealed Shaw.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates winning the match against Rajasthan Royals . Photograph: BCCI

Opener Shaw (42) and Pant added 84 runs for the third wicket in quick time to help Delhi Capitals cross the line in a steep chase of 192.