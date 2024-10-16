News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Pakistan's lower order resist despite struggles

PIX: Pakistan's lower order resist despite struggles

October 16, 2024 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the second Test played between Pakistan and England in Multan on Wednesday.

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, caught out by Jamie Smith. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Aamer Jamal typified the resistance of Pakistan's lower order with a gritty 37 not out as he guided the hosts to 358 for eight at lunch on day two of the second Test against England in Multan on Wednesday.

 

Equally impressive was Noman Ali, who was batting on 29 having combined in a 49-run stand with Aamer.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and soon lost Mohammad Rizwan to Brydon Carse for 41 as England dominated the opening hour.

Rizwan had survived a strong lbw appeal in the previous over from Matthew Potts but edged Carse and Jamie Smith took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Salman Ali Agah

IMAGE: Pakistan's Aamir Jamal in action. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Salman Agha contributed 31 but failed to convert the start into a big knock. He also fell caught behind after Potts managed to extract some extra bounce from a docile track, inducing an edge that nestled into Smith's gloves.

Jack Leach removed Sajid Khan for two but Jamal frustrated England even though the batter struggled to get going and needed on-field treatment.

Matthew Potts

IMAGE: England's Matthew Potts celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, caught out by Jamie Smith. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Jamal is the lone specialist seamer in Pakistan's spin-heavy attack and his fitness is crucial for the home side's hopes of levelling the series in Multan.

England comprehensively won the opening Test, also in Multan, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin inspires new generation of American cricketers
Sachin inspires new generation of American cricketers
'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'
'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'
'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'
'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'
Omar chooses 'giant killer' ex-BJP leader as deputy
Omar chooses 'giant killer' ex-BJP leader as deputy
Who's winning the Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
Who's winning the Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
129 mn Indians living in extreme poverty in 2024
129 mn Indians living in extreme poverty in 2024
Maha polls: BJP demands 'sacrifices' from CM Shinde
Maha polls: BJP demands 'sacrifices' from CM Shinde

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Babar who? Kamran steps up with stunning ton

Babar who? Kamran steps up with stunning ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances