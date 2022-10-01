News
PIX: Indian cricketers train with series on line

PIX: Indian cricketers train with series on line

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: October 01, 2022 22:56 IST
With a series win on the line, the Indian cricket team took the nets in Guwahati on the eve of the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Saturday. 

India take on South Africa in the sold-out 2nd T20I in Guwahati. However, the threat of rain lurks with overcast skies on Saturday. 

Deepak Chahar, the match-winning bowler from the opening T20, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, who has come under fire for his strike rate, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, were seen training in right earnest. 

'Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Guwahati ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa,' BCCI tweeted along with pictures.

Here are images from the nets... 

Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik await their turn while batting coach Vikram Rathore looks on

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik await their turn while batting coach Vikram Rathore looks on. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

KL Rahul in the nets

IMAGE: KL Rahul bats.

Deepak ChaharIMAGE: Deepak Chahar will be rearing to make the ball sing in overcast conditions.

Ravichandran Ashwin in deep discussion

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin in deep discussion.

Virat Kohli bats in the nets as Head Coach Rahul Dravid overlooks proceedings

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets as Head Coach Rahul Dravid overlooks proceedings.

Yuzi Chahal bowls

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal will hope to get a spot in the Playing XI on Sunday.
Rediff Cricket
