India players wear black armbands in memory of Pulwama jawans

February 24, 2019 20:04 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli wearing a black arm band with Aaron Finch at the toss. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands as a mark of respect in the memory of the CRPF personnel, who were martyred in a dastardly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

The BCCI has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore for the families of the martyred soldiers.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened," skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his condolences on the eve of the game.

There have been talks in some quarters about India boycotting the June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan and the skipper has said that the team will "abide by any decision that the government takes".