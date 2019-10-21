PIX: Elgar suffers concussion after Umesh bouncer blow

October 21, 2019 18:15 IST

IMAGE: Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa opener Dean Elgar was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against India as he suffered concussion after being hit by a bouncer from pacer Umesh Yadav, in Ranchi on Monday.



Minutes before the tea break, Elgar tried to duck a short delivery from Yadav, who was in the middle of a hostile spell of short-pitched bowling.

Elgar was hit on the side of the helmet as he took his eyes off the short ball while trying to duck. He immediately fell on the ground and called for medical help, following which the umpires called for early tea.

IMAGE: The Indian players check on Dean Elgar after he was hit by a bouncer from Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

He was batting on 16 off 29 balls when Umesh bouncer struck him.



"Dean Elgar is still being assessed and we are following the standard ICC concussion protocol. I will send an update as soon as there is one to send. The Match Referee has approved Theunis de Bruyn as Dean Elgar's replacement as result of concussion," South Africa media manager issued a statement on behalf of the team.



Elgar is the third concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne of Australia (in place of Steve Smith during Ashes Test at Lord's) and Jermaine Blackwood (vs India replacing Darren Bravo).

Batting at No 8, concussion subsitute de Bruyn was unbeaten on 30 but South Africa were left reeling on 132 for eight in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 after being asked to follow on. They still need another 203 runs to avoid an innings defeat, while India need just two wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.