PIX: Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday in style

November 19, 2018 17:15 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva and birthday girl Sakshi. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Words don’t do any justice to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s stardom. But the former captain ‘cool’ is undaunted by the fame. He is a complete family man. So, before his wife, Sakshi, tuned 30, he threw a big bash for her at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Dhoni celebrated Sakshi's 30th birthday in style with daughter Ziva and friends. The birthday girl looked stunning in a purple dress paired with heels.

Also seen were Dhoni's team-mate Hardik Pandya, singer Sophie Chaudhary and Rahul Vaidya.

Sakshi's birthday happens to be on November 19 (Monday) but the couple preferred to celebrate it on Sunday night.

Allrounder Pandya shared a picture with the former Indian captain and put it up on social media with a caption “forever love @msdhoni”.





Adorable Ziva was the star attraction of the party. A smiling Ziva was seen posing with her mother Sakshi and Poorna Patel.

The party looked like a really fun affair.

Dhoni is currently on an international break after he was left out of the Twenty20 squad for a three-match series in Australia starting November 21.