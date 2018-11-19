PHOTOS: The heat is on as India players start training in Gabba!

Last updated on: November 19, 2018 14:42 IST

The summer of Australian cricket is here! As the sun beat down at the Gabba in Brisbane, Team India took to the field and began preparations for a long, gruelling tour in right earnest.

The Indian team started their training in right earnest under sultry conditions in Brisbane.

Here are some photographs from the nets session held on Sunday...

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and others practice during the nets session in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Dinesh Kartjhik readies himself for his turn in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Wonder if Rishabh Pant's hoping for some Thor-like power while facing the Aussies in the upcoming T20s. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter