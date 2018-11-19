rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: The heat is on as India players start training in Gabba!

PHOTOS: The heat is on as India players start training in Gabba!

Last updated on: November 19, 2018 14:42 IST

The summer of Australian cricket is here! As the sun beat down at the Gabba in Brisbane, Team India took to the field and began preparations for a long, gruelling tour in right earnest.

The Indian team started their training in right earnest under sultry conditions in Brisbane. 

Here are some photographs from the nets session held on Sunday...

Rohit Sharma and others practice during the nets session in Brisbane

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and others practice during the nets session in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Dinesh Kartjhik readies himself for his turn in the nets

IMAGE: Dinesh Kartjhik readies himself for his turn in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Wonder if Rishabh Pant's hoping for some Thor-like power while facing Aussie in the upcoming T20s

IMAGE: Wonder if Rishabh Pant's hoping for some Thor-like power while facing the Aussies in the upcoming T20s. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Krunal Pandya (right) and Jasprit Bumrah have a light moment at the nets

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya (right) and Jasprit Bumrah share a light moment at the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
Rediff Sports Desk
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use