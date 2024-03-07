PHOTOS: Kuldeep's magic puts India on top!

Images from Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Zak Crawley. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav put in India in control as he struck with the wicket of the in-form Zak Crawley immediately after lunch on day one of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Crawley struck his fourth half-century of the series, before the right-hander was bowled through the gate by a superb delivery from Kuldeep as the spinner got the ball to turn in sharply. He walked back for 70 as England slipped to 143/3 in 38 overs with all three wickets falling to Kuldeep.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep had struck twice in the morning session, picking up the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

IMAGE: Zak Crawley celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Crawley, who has been England's stand-out batter in this series, was meticulous with his shot selection and played some delightful cover drives off the pacers on way to his half-century.

On expected lines, the skillful duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk but Ben Duckett (27) and Crawley were able to play out the first 14 overs bowled by the pace bowlers despite being beaten multiple times.



Siraj ended up bowling eight overs in the morning session and Bumrah seven with both conceding 24 runs.

IMAGE: Zak Crawley hits Ravichandran Ashwin for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, was the first change before Kuldeep came to bowl in the 18th over.



Despite being hit for two fours off his first five balls, Kuldeep was not afraid to flight the ball and was rewarded as Duckett's mistimed hit was pouched by Shubman Gill, who took a spectacular catch running backwards from covers.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes the catch to dismiss Ben Duckett of the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Like Duckett, Crawley too was beaten by the pacers in the first hour of play but he picked the right balls to flaunt his cover drives. He also survived a close DRS call before reaching his fourth half-century of the series with a boundary down the ground.



In the next over, Crawley stepped out to smash Ashwin for a six over long-on.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Ben Duckett, who was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep's second strike came at the stroke of lunch as Ollie Pope (11) stepped out only to be beaten by the Indian spinner's googly and was stumped by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.