PIC: Sachin Tendulkar with Sayami at Ghoomer screening

By Rediff Cricket
August 22, 2023 09:07 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar with Sayami Kher at the screening of the movie Ghoomer on Monday

IMAGE: Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar with Sayami Kher at the special screening of the movie Ghoomer on Sunday. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer opened to rave reviews on its release on Friday, August 18.

 

Director R Balki and protagonist Sayami hosted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar to a special screening of the movie on Sunday. 

Ghoomer is about a disabled cricketer who is trained by her coach (played by Abhishek Bachchan) to adapt, and together they invent a new bowling style called Ghoomer. 

Rediff Cricket
