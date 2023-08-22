PIC: Sachin Tendulkar with Sayami at Ghoomer screening

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar with Sayami Kher at the special screening of the movie Ghoomer on Sunday.

Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer opened to rave reviews on its release on Friday, August 18.

Director R Balki and protagonist Sayami hosted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar to a special screening of the movie on Sunday.

Ghoomer is about a disabled cricketer who is trained by her coach (played by Abhishek Bachchan) to adapt, and together they invent a new bowling style called Ghoomer.