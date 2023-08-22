PIC: Sachin Tendulkar with Sayami at Ghoomer screening

IMAGE: Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar with Sayami Kher at the special screening of the movie Ghoomer
on Sunday. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer opened to rave reviews on its release on Friday, August 18.
Director R Balki and protagonist Sayami hosted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar to a special screening of the movie on Sunday.
Ghoomer is about a disabled cricketer who is trained by her coach (played by Abhishek Bachchan) to adapt, and together they invent a new bowling style called Ghoomer.