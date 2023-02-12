Head may replace Warner in Delhi Test

IMAGE: All-rounder Travis Head could replace the struggling David Warner for the second Test against India, starting in Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Smarting from a humiliating defeat in the series opener against India in Nagpur, Australia may replace struggling David Warner with off-spin all-rounder Travis Head in the second Test in New Delhi starting on Friday, Australian media reported on Sunday.

Australia's aspiration to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy suffered a big blow after the visitors lost the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on Saturday.



Seasoned opener Warner's poor form in the subcontinent continued as he got out for 1 and 10 in the two innings as Australia struggled to get a good start and were bowled out for 91 in the second essay, their lowest total in India.



Warner averages a lowly 22.16 in nine Test matches in India, managing just 399 runs with just three fifties.



"Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test," said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.



It further added that left-arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann also has a "chance" to make his Test debut in New Delhi after being summoned to India as a replacement for reserve leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, who is returning home for the birth of his child.