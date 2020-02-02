PHOTOS: Rohit, Bumrah give India 5-0 sweep in NZ

Last updated on: February 02, 2020 17:19 IST

Images from the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India, at Mount Maunganui, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Martin Guptill in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, at Mount Maunganui, on Sunday. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah produced a master-class in limited-overs bowling to lead India to a seven-run victory over New Zealand in their fifth Twenty20 international, in Mt. Maunganui, on Sunday and a 5-0 sweep of the series.

Bumrah had figures of 3-12 from four overs and clamped down on New Zealand's middle order as they were building nicely towards India's total of 163-3.

Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) had combined in a partnership that looked set to take them to a morale-boosting win before Bumrah came back into the attack in the 12th over.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The fast bowler put the hosts under immediate pressure that dried up the runs and forced New Zealand to take risks against the other bowlers.

The hosts collapsed from 116-3, when Seifert was dismissed, to 133-8, when Taylor was caught behind to effectively end their hopes and finished on 156-9.

The loss ruined Taylor's personal milestone of becoming the first New Zealand male player to appear in 100 Twenty20 internationals.

IMAGE: The Indian team poses with the trophy after winning the series 5-0. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The 35-year-old, who has also played 99 Tests and 228 One-day internationals, is now on track to become the first player to make 100 appearances in all three formats in the first Test of the two-match series in Wellington from February 21-25.

India, however, have an injury concern heading into the three-match One-day series starting in Hamilton on Wednesday with top order batsman Rohit Sharma having to retire hurt for 60 during their innings.

Rohit, who was deputising for the rested Virat Kohli, appeared to pull his calf muscle while running a quick single.

After receiving treatment on the field for several minutes, he hit the first delivery he faced after play resumed for six but then was unable to run at all on the next two balls and limped off.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the dismissal of Ross Taylor. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

He did not return to the field for New Zealand's innings, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul led the side in his absence.

Earlier, Rohit battled the calf injury on way to his 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt as India put up 163 for three.

Rohit, batting at number three, retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six and walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls and hit three fours and three sixes.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli was expectedly rested, with Sharma coming in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored once again.

Kane Williamson did not recover in time and Tim Southee led New Zealand again.

IMAGE: India's regular captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who both missed the match, chat on the sidelines during the fifth T20I. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Despite Sharma's return, Sanju Samson (2) continued to open the innings. Yet another opportunity went abegging as he hit straight to extra cover and was out for two runs.

K L Rahul (45) and Sharma then added 88 runs for the second wicket, providing vital momentum to the Indian innings.

The in-form duo dominated the Black Caps' attack and put on 50 off just 35 balls. Rahul hit four fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay.

He fell in the 12th over against the run of play and finished with 224 runs in the series, the most for an Indian batsman in any bilateral T20I series.

Sharma scored his 25th T20I half-century off 35 balls. He looked to accelerate but then injured himself in the 17th over and retired.

The loss of both Rahul and Sharma impacted the Indian innings, and they lost momentum on a slowing wicket.

Shreyas Iyer smacked 33 off 31 balls, including a four and two sixes, but couldn't push the score past the 170-mark.

Manish Pandey scored 11 not out off four balls, including a four and six.

