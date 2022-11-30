PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

Images from the third One-Day International between New Zealand and India, in Chirstchurch, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar hits a four during his 64-ball 51 runs knock in the third One-Day International against New Zealand, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Wednesday. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

A resolute 64-ball 51 from Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer’s 49 off 59 balls were the only bright sparks as India were shot out for a paltry 219 in 47.3 overs in the third and final One-Day International against New Zealand, in Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Battling to save the series, India found themselves in a spot of bother, losing half of the side in 25.3 overs.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne (3/57) and Daryl Mitchell (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers, while Tim Southee returned figures of 2 for 36.

The match got off after a 10-minute rain delay but no overs were lost.

IMAGE: Adam Milne celebrates with his New Zealand teammates after dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Thanks Sundar’s gritty maiden ODI half-century, which was studded with 5 fours and a six, India went past the 200-run mark. The spin bowling all-rounder, who proved his worth with the bat scoring 37 not out off 16 balls in India's 306 for 7 in the first ODI, anchored the show after Iyer (49) failed to convert a good start. He was the last batter to fall.

Making a comeback after sitting out of the rain-abandoned second ODI, Milne rattled the Indian top-order, dismissing skipper Shubman Gill (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (28).

He then grabbed the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav (6) after changing ends to expose India's sloppy batting in the middle overs.

IMAGE: India opener Shikhar Dhawan is bowled by Adam Milne. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Among the designated batters, only Iyer looked in control and played some delectable shots before being dismissed following a well-judged forward-running catch by Devon Conway off Lockie Ferguson's bowling.

Iyer hit eight fluent boundaries during his 59-ball knock but fell one run short of what would have been a well-deserved fifty as India stared down the barrel with half the side back in the hut for 121 runs.

Captain Kane Williamson’s cleverly rotated his bowlers. Fifth bowler Daryl Mitchell also bagged three wickets (3/25), while Matt Henry (10-2-29-0) was economical and pace spearhead Tim Southee had 2 for 36.

Asked to bat under overcast conditions, India had a slow and cautious start. Gill, who looked fluent in the first two ODIs, curbed his stroke-making instinct and scored just 5 off 18 balls, while his senior partner Dhawan looked to attack.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Dhawan stepped out to Southee with disdain for a six in the third over but the bowler bounced back with a maiden in his next over.

Henry, on the other end, was at his tidy best.

Slowly the Indian openers broke free towards the end of the powerplay.

Gill began scoring with successive fours off Milne, but soon lost his patience and chipped one to the square leg for a soft dismissal off the next ball.

Desperate to step up the run-rate, Dhawan played on and became Milne's second victim.

Having taken T20 cricket by storm, Suryakumar failed to spend time in the middle when mattered demanded and was Milne's third scalp.

Deepak Hooda, who retained his spot despite criticism surrounding Sanju Samson's axing in the second ODI, failed to impress yet again and was out for 12.

After Iyer failed to convert his start, India were in desperate need of a partnership with Sundar and Hooda in the middle. But Hooda never looked in control and fell to a Southee rising delivery down the leg side.