PHOTOS: India Women vs Aus Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana bats en route her century on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test vs Australia in Gold Coast on Friday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Flamboyant opener Smriti Mandhana shattered a few records en route a magnificent maiden Test century as India progressed to 231/3 in the opening session on Day 2 of the day-night match against Australia in Gold Coast on Friday.

At the dinner break, India were strongly placed, having started the proceedings at 132 for one.

The 25-year-old Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests and also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game's traditional format on Australian soil.

Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.

IMAGE: Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over.

Mandhana wouldn't have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.

The India opener, however, overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland.

She looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.

Raut walked off after a caught behind appeal despite the umpire not entertaining Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning's loud shouts.

Skipper Mithali Raj (15 batting) though got into the job straightaway, sweeping and driving Gardner for fours.

SCOREBOARD (at dinner on Day 2)

India Women 1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana c McGrath b Gardner 127

Shafali Verma c McGrath b Molineux 31

Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36

Mithali Raj not out 15

Yastika Bhatia not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-5, NB-1, W-12) 20

Total: (For 3 wickets in 84 overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-195, 3-217

Bowling: Ellyse Perry 12-2-38-0, Darcie Brown 6-0-31-0, Stella Campbell 6-0-31-0, Tahlia McGrath 11-2-34-0, Sophie Molineux 11-4-22-2, Ashleigh Gardner 22-10-26-1, Annabel Sutherland 11-4-25-0, Georgia Wareham 5-1-17-0.