PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3

Last updated on: October 12, 2019 12:32 IST

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Pune.

IMAGE: Skipper Faf du Plessi rallied South Africa with a stubborn knock on Saturday, Day 3 of the second Test against India, in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami's hostile morning spell and an acrobatic catch by Wriddhiman Saha were the highlights of the first session as India reduced South Africa to 136 for six by lunch on the third day of the second Test, in Pune, on Saturday.

South Africa's most experienced pair of skipper Faf du Plessis (52 batting off 76 balls) and Quinton de Kock (31 off 48 balls) somewhat steadied the innings with a quick stand of 75 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin (1/28 in 8 overs) dismissed the latter to make matters worse.

Shami (2/28 in 10 overs) bowled with a lot of fire during the session while Umesh Yadav's (3/27 in 8 overs) third wicket of the innings primarily belongs to Saha, who once again proved why he is rated the best wicketkeeper in the world.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes an acrobatic catch to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn. Photograph: BCCI

On a pitch where Indian batsmen looked at ease, every moment was a struggle for the Proteas batsmen.

Shami got the semi new ball to dart back in after pitching while Yadav primarily bowled out-swingers.

Night-watchman Anrich Nortje (4) was uncomfortable from the start as Virat Kohli set an attacking field that included four slips and a gully.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Shami got deliveries to rear up from the length and one such delivery was awkwardly fended by Nortje and skipper Kohli, at fourth slip, took a smart catch, diving to his right.

Theunis de Bruyn (30) hit a couple of cover drives but it was a moment of inspiration from Saha that brought about his end.

Trying an expansive drive off Yadav, De Bruyn's hard flash was flying towards first slip and an aerial Saha plucked it off thin air leaving South Africa tottering at 53 for 5.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

However, Du Plessis and De Kock batted positively punishing the loose balls, untroubled like the earlier batsmen.

Du Plessis had nine hits to the fence including one maximum, while De Kock hit seven boundaries.

It was Ashwin who removed De Kock with a classical off-break that pitched on the middle. The southpaw was squared up and beaten trying to play for the turn and looked back to find the bails dislodged.