Australia thrash South Africa to win T20 series

February 27, 2020 07:55 IST

IMAGE: Australia opener David Warner bats during his 37-ball 57 in the third T20I against South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

A 120-run opening wicket partnership between captain Aaron Finch and David Warner was the highlight as Australia scored emphatic 97-run victory over South Africa in the third T20 International in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Australia were put into bat and made the most of a dry surface, scoring 193 for five before bowling out their hosts for 96.

It secured a 2-1 series triumph for the touring side who will host the T20 World Cup later this year.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets and two difficult catches as South Africa faltered early in their run chase and were bowled out in the 16th over.

In their first match at Newlands since the ball-tampering scandal two years ago, Australia's crushing victory was built on a rollicking start with the bat and another accomplished performance by their impressive bowling attack.

Warner (57 from 37 balls) and Finch (55 from 37) provided the foundation for Australia's total of 193-5, the highest ever in a T20I at Newlands.

And when Mitchell Starc removed Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis inside the first three overs of the run-chase, the former cleaned bowled in identical fashion to his dismissal in the first match of the series, the Proteas were firmly on the back foot.

After Starc's opening burst, it was leg-spinner Adam Zampa who impressed in the run chase, taking two excellent outfield catches and finishing with 2-10 from three overs as South Africa were bowled out for just 96 in the 16th over.

It's South Africa's second-worst T20 loss to Australia, eclipsed only by the 107-run thrashing they suffered at the Wanderers five days ago.

In the past 12 months, Australia have now won T20 series in India and South Africa as well as home campaigns against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, losing just once in 11 matches.