PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, on Saturday

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Mohammad Shami took took a massive 223-run first innings lead. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Axar Patel hit a resolute 84 while Mohammed Shami smashed an entertaining 37 as India took a massive 223-run first innings lead by posting 400 against Australia on the third day of the opening Test, in Nagpur, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Axar Patel played a vital innings for India, scoring 84 runs. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Axar put his head down and let Shami attack in the 52-run ninth-wicket stand, helping India outbat Australia on a track which the visiting media alleged was 'doctored'.

India had resumed the day at 321 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Patel at the crease. Jadeja did not last long as he shouldered arms to a Murphy delivery that was fired in from an angle and crashed on to the stumps.

The pitch hasn't changed its character much and it remains a slow turner where any batter ready to grind it out will get results.

Lunch was taken when Indian innings ended.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami smashed an entertaining 37. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shami, who was dropped on 6 by Scott Boland at long-on off Nathan Lyon, decided to launch a swift counter-attack on opposition best bowler Todd Murphy (7/124).

He hit the bespectacled off-spinner for three sixes -- a slog sweep over mid-wicket, a flat six over long-off and monstrous hit over long-on -- apart from a couple of boundaries during his 47 ball stay.

Adding 50-plus runs in just over an hour (65 minutes) was laudable and Patel on his part gave Shami bulk of the strike.

If Australia had any chance of wrapping it up, Boland's goof up proved costly as Shami made them pay dearly.

IMAGE: Todd Murphy celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

While Murphy has been impressive on debut, Lyon's (1/126) performance has been disappointing to say the least as his bowling lacked the bite.

Almost all the Indian batters found it easy to defend the veteran off-spinner off the back-foot.

Once Shami was dismissed going for his fourth maximum off Murphy, Patel decided to attack and lofted the debutant straight into the sightscreen for his first six.

His and India's innings ended when he was bowled by rival skipper Pat Cummins.