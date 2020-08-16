PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4

August 16, 2020 19:51 IST

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl, in Southampton, on Sunday

• Scorecard

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck, on Sunday, to leave England seven for one in their first innings at lunch on day four as rain once again interrupted the second Test at the Rose Bowl that is meandering towards a tame draw.

England had earlier bowled out the tourists for 236, with top scorer Mohammad Rizwan (72) being the last Pakistani batsman to be dismissed on a day when a little over an hour of play was possible due to rain.

IMAGE: Fans at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, in Southampton, England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Burns was caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi as the tourists produced prodigious movement with the new ball under the heavy skies.

It was another failure for the left-hander in the series after he managed scores of four and 10 in the first Test.

Dom Sibley (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (5 not out) survived to the end of the fifth over before play was halted.

Pakistan had resumed on 223 for nine, the first play possible since just before 5pm on Friday afternoon, with Rizwan flashing his bat in an attempt to score quick runs.

IMAGE: Dominc Sibley shares a joke with Azhar Ali. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

He added 12 to his total before he was caught by Crawley at cover point trying to hit Stuart Broad (4-56) to the boundary.

Broad’s figures were the best in the innings, followed by James Anderson (3-60), who answered a number of his critics following questions over whether he would retire after a poor last Test in Manchester.

England won that game by three wickets and lead the three-match series 1-0. The final Test will start in Southampton on Friday.