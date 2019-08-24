PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3

August 24, 2019 20:13 IST

Images from Day 3 of the third Test Ashes Test in Leeds on Saturday.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne raises his bat as he leaves the ground after being dismissed for 80. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia were all out for 246 in their second innings on day three of the third Ashes Test on Saturday, setting England 359 runs to win -- a total that would be the second-highest ever run chase at Headingley -- and keep alive the series.

Leading 1-0 in the five-match series, Australia need only to win one more Test to make sure they cannot lose it and would retain the Ashes for the first time in 17 years.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of James Pattinson. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

They added to their lead on a frustrating morning for England until, eventually, Jofra Archer struck to remove James Pattinson for 20, before Pat Cummins came and went quickly for six, caught off the bowling of Ben Stokes.

IMAGE: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow runs out Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



The key wicket of the Test's leading scorer Marnus Labuschagne followed as he was run out for 80 when trying to sneak a second run, before Nathan Lyon fell last to put England back in, up against it to salvage the series after the second Test ended in a draw.