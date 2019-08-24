Indian players wear black armband in memory of Jaitley

August 24, 2019 19:23 IST

IMAGE: The Indian team wearing black bands as a mark of respect for Arun Jaitley before start of play on Day 3 in Antigua. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands as a mark of respect for former union minister and veteran cricket administrator Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Jaitley was one of the towering figures in Indian cricket administration.



Jaitley, 66, passed away in New Delhi on Saturday.



A former president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association, Jaitley was one of the most influential figures in the Board of Control for Cricket in India, whose advice was sought for any decision on policy matters.



It was during his time as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president that the state team saw the emergence of stalwarts like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and in later years Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.