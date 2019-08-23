PHOTOS: Hazlewood sends England crashing for 67

Last updated on: August 23, 2019 18:58 IST

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test played between England and Australia, in Leeds on Friday.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of Jack Leach. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Australia ripped through England to bowl the hosts out for 67 in their first innings on day two of the third Ashes Test at Headingley -- their lowest test innings score against Australia since 1948.



Pacer Josh Hazlewood ripped England apart as he claimed 5/30, while Pat Cummins claimed 3/23 and James Pattinson took 2/9 as the hosts were shot out in 27.5 overs.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, England were looking take advantage of good conditions to surpass Australia's first innings score of 179.



However, Jason Roy's struggles continued as he fell early for nine, before Joe Root followed his golden duck at Lord's by lasting one more ball on his home ground without scoring.



Rory Burns went next, before England's in-form batsman Ben Stokes, on eight, went for a shot he did not need to and edged to David Warner -- one of four catches taken by the Australia opener.



Coming out on 54-6 after the morning session, the wickets continued to fall as Chris Woakes was out first ball after lunch, with Australia making light work of the England tail to embarrass the hosts and open up a first innings lead of 112.

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia ripped through England to leave the hosts floundering on 54-6 at lunch in their first innings on day two of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, still trailing the tourists by 125 runs.

Opener Jason Roy's struggles continued as he edged to the slips for nine, before Yorkshireman Joe Root followed his golden duck at Lord's by lasting one more ball on his home ground without scoring.

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rory Burns went next, gloving one to Tim Paine behind the stumps for nine before England's in-form batsman Ben Stokes, on eight, went for a shot he did not need to and edged to David Warner -- one of four catches taken by the Australia opener.

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner celebrates with teammate Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Joe Denly played and missed at numerous deliveries before departing for 12 -- the only England batsman to make double figures -- with Jonny Bairstow out before lunch for four to leave the hosts in disarray after the morning session.