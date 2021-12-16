News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1

December 16, 2021 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test played in Adelaide on Thursday.

Australia's David Warner ducks under a bouncer

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner ducks under a bouncer. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia, missing regular skipper Pat Cummins, laboured to 45 for one after an intriguing first session in the day-night second Ashes Test against England on Thursday.

The hosts were jolted even before the pink-ball Test got underway at Adelaide Oval with Cummins forced out after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

 

His deputy Steve Smith regained the captaincy for the first time since the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal but Australia were under early pressure after he won the toss and elected to bat.

David Warner was batting after a nervy 20 at the dinner break, while Marnus Labuschagne was on 16.

 England's Stuart Broad (right) celebrates with Jos Buttler, who took a fine catch behind the stumps, to dismiss Australia's Marcus Harris cheaply 

IMAGE: England's Stuart Broad (right) celebrates with Jos Buttler, who took a fine catch behind the stumps, to dismiss Australia's Marcus Harris cheaply. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Recalled strike bowler Stuart Broad tormented Warner, who survived a strong lbw appeal and was repeatedly beaten by the seamer.

It seemed only a matter time before the first wicket would fall and Broad got the breakthrough, removing opener Marcus Harris for just three runs via a cracking catch from Jos Buttler.

It took 18 balls before a run was struck, the first 10 overs yielding just 11 runs.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit in the ribs by a Ben Stokes delivery 

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit in the ribs by a Ben Stokes delivery. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

The visitors, fielding close in, had Australia pinned down throughout the opening two hours but were unable to take more wickets and burned two reviews trying to dismiss Warner.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after their nine-wicket win in Brisbane.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Not right to stoke controversy before a tour: Kapil
Not right to stoke controversy before a tour: Kapil
Team India Buckles Up To Take On Proteas
Team India Buckles Up To Take On Proteas
'Opportunity for Mayank, Rahul to step up sans Rohit'
'Opportunity for Mayank, Rahul to step up sans Rohit'
PE/VCs invest $6.8 bn in Indian cos in November
PE/VCs invest $6.8 bn in Indian cos in November
Tejas to get Rs 2,400 cr airborne electronic systems
Tejas to get Rs 2,400 cr airborne electronic systems
'I miss my father terribly today'
'I miss my father terribly today'
Omicron infects 70 times faster than Delta: Study
Omicron infects 70 times faster than Delta: Study

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Cummins out of 2nd Test: CA defends COVID protocols

Cummins out of 2nd Test: CA defends COVID protocols

Cummins out, Smith leads Australia for Adelaide Test

Cummins out, Smith leads Australia for Adelaide Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances