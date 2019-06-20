PCB cricket committee chairman Mohsin steps down

June 20, 2019 16:42 IST

IMAGE: After largely remaining dormant for many months since its formation last October, the PCB on Wednesday said that the Cricket Committee would be carrying out a review of Pakistan's performances in last three years and also the support personnel of the team. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Test cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan has stepped down from his position as chairman of PCB Cricket Committee which will carry out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday said Mohsin Khan had requested board chairman Ehsan Mani to release him from the post and now the committee will be headed by Wasim Khan, who is Managing Director of the board.

After largely remaining dormant for many months since its formation last October, the PCB on Wednesday said that the Cricket Committee would be carrying out a review of Pakistan's performances in last three years and also the support personnel of the team.

On Thursday, a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors ratified amendments in the constitution which have delegated more powers to the MD.

"It is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," Mani said.

Mohsin made it clear his services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of his past record.

Mohsin's stepping down as head of the Cricket Committee is a clear indication that the board plans to give him a major responsibility after the World Cup.

Interestingly Mohsin, Wasim, and Misbah are all presently appearing as experts on television and on Youtube on different shows and have already roundly criticised the performances of the Pakistan team in the World Cup.

Wasim, who in the recent past had made it clear that the Cricket Committee had been given no task and was basically non-functional, has called for an overhaul of the cricket system in Pakistan.

The PCB said the Cricket Committee will be submitting its recommendations after the World Cup to the Chairman and BOG for approval.

It is widely expected that there will be major changes after the tournament with changes in captaincy, team management and selection committee and new rules and regulations for the players.