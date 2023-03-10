News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pat Cummins' mother passes away: Aus players pay homage

Pat Cummins' mother passes away: Aus players pay homage

Source: PTI
March 10, 2023 12:30 IST
IMAGE: The Australian players wore black armbands to pay their respects to Pat Cummins’ mother, who passed away on Thursday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia players on Friday wore black armbands on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India to pay homage to skipper Pat Cummins' mother, Maria who died in Sydney.

Maria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling serious illness in the last few weeks after it relapsed. She died at her home on Thursday night.

 

The Australian players got the tragic news from coach Andrew McDonald before the start of day two of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

"The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

Cummins, who had led Australia in the first two Tests, had left for Sydney to be by the side of his ailing mother, who was in palliative care last month.

In his absence, Steve Smith captained the side to a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test.

Australia were 255/4 after the opening day with Usman Khawaja (104) scoring an unbeaten hundred and Cameron Green making 49 not out.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

