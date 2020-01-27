News
'Pant will be back in Indian playing XI soon'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 27, 2020 15:24 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting chats with Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Ricky Ponting has full faith in Rishabh Pant's match-winning abilities and is hopeful that the talented wicketkeeper-batsman will back in the Indian playing XI during the ongoing series against New Zealand.

 

Pant, who suffered from concussion during India's first home series ODI against Australia in Mumbai, is now fit but KL Rahul has done well as his replacement in both ODIs as well as T20 Internationals.

"Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I'm looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I'm sure he'll be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later," Ponting answered during a Q&A session with his Twitter followers.

Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals and along with Pant played a major role in the franchise reaching its first play-off in seven years during the 2019 edition.

The 22-year-old Pant has so far played 11 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals for India. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
