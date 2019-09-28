Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Karachi's ODI washed out

September 28, 2019 01:48 IST

IMAGE: Heavy rains had left the outfield soggy. Photographs: PCB/Twitter

After the much-awaited first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball bowled at National Stadium here on Friday, the second ODI has been rescheduled to September 30.

The decision was mutually reached by the two boards to allow the ground staff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for next week's play. This week's heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, has left the outfield soggy, with the groundsmen requiring, at least, two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket. Earlier, the second ODI was scheduled on September 29.

PCB Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan said: "This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan."

After the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009 in which eight people died and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff, international cricket has eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.

However, Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in October 2017 for a lone T20 match in Lahore, the place where the attack took place.

This time, Sri Lanka have visited Pakistan to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Before the final squad was named for the tour, ten Lankan players had opted out themselves from the series.