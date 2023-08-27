News
Pakistan shuffle squad ahead of Asia Cup

August 27, 2023 10:46 IST
Saud Shakeel has been in good form. Last month, he hit a career-best double century against Sri Lanka in Galle

IMAGE: Saud Shakeel has been in good form. Last month, he hit a career-best double century against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

World No 1 Pakistan have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad. 

Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad, but will now travel with the team as a reserve player, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

 

"He is playing spin very well, so we included him in the Asia Cup squad," skipper Babar Azam said after their victory in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan that saw them leapfrog Australia to top of the rankings.

"All credit to the boys," Babar said after the victory.

"We had a small camp in Lahore. They worked hard for the last of couple of months."

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf praised the team's dedication and unity.

"We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game," Ashraf said in a statement.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers
Shubman Gill tops Yo-Yo test
Ring after race brings double joy to Slovak walkers!
Another big win for India women's hockey team
Pakistan are World No 1 in ODIs
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Soccer PIX: PSG smash Lens; Dortmund draw again
Asia Cup 2023

