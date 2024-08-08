News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan retain Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen for Bangladesh Tests

Pakistan retain Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen for Bangladesh Tests

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 00:18 IST
Shan Masood

IMAGE: Shan Masood will lead Pakistan in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting August 21. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Pakistan have dropped plans to conduct "major surgery" on the national team as it included senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The trio were under the scanner after failing to perform in the T20 World Cup in June, where Pakistan was eliminated in the opening round.

After defeats to the USA and India, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi told the media that "major surgery" is required now in the team. Later reports about some players misbehaving during the tournament emerged.

Acting on the advice of overseas head coaches Jason Gillispie and Gary Kirsten, the PCB decided to move on from the World Cup with no action against players.

The PCB, however, retained Shan Masood as the red-ball skipper, while Saud Shakeel was named his deputy, replacing Shaheen, who was made the vice-captain for the last Test tour of Australia.

 

The Test squad includes two uncapped players -- Mohammad Huraira and Kamran Ghulam.

Ghulam was included in the Pakistan Test squad last year but did not make his debut while pacer Mohammad Ali has also been recalled after playing just Two Tests against England in 2022.

Of the 17 players picked for Pakistan's opening Test series of the 2024-25 season, 13 players were involved in their last series against Australia in December-January 2023-24.

Selectors said Huraira, Ghulam and Mohammad Ali have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as for Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem Shah is back in the red-ball format after recovering from an injury.

The players dropped from the last Test series that Pakistan played in Australia are opener Imam ul Haq, spinners Noman Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Sajid Khan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali -- while Mohammad Waseem junior is injured.

The selectors also included all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the Test squad, subject he clears fitness Tests.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Bangladesh from August 21 as part of the ICC Test Championship schedule.

The national team will play nine Tests, 14 T20 Internationals and 17 ODIs this season at home and away.

The selectors also announced the Pakistan Shaheens squad for a series this month against the Bangladesh A side.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan A squad: Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) and Umar Amin.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
