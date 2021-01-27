Pakistan fightback against South Africa

Source:

Edited By:

January 27, 2021 14:28 IST

IMAGE: Azhar Ali bats. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan fought back through Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam to reach 104-4 at lunch on day two of the first cricket Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa lost two lbw referrals against Azhar and Alam was dropped late in the first session much to the frustration for the visitors as Pakistan now trails by 116 runs.

Alam, who scored his first Test century since 2009 in a match New Zealand in January, was batting on 39. Azhar was unbeaten on 38.

Kagiso Rabada, who needs one more wicket to complete 200 wickets in Test matches, bowled a six-over spell without producing another breakthrough.

Rabada had pegged Pakistan back to 27-4 late on the first day by removing both openers and Pakistan also lost its premier batsman — captain Babar Azam, who was adjudged lbw to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.