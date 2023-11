Pakistan cricket chief Zaka Ashraf to attend ICC meeting, watch WC final

IMAGE: Pakistan cricket chief Zaka Ashraf has landed in India for the ICC meeting and the World Cup final. Photograph: PCB Media/X

Pakistan Cricket Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has landed in India to attend the ICC Executive Board meeting to be held in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Zaka left for Ahmedabad with chief operating officer Salman Nasser and they will also watch the World Cup final on Sunday.

The ICC EB meeting is expected to review the conduct of the World Cup, the revenue collection from the showpiece and spectator attendance. It will also discuss the future of 50-over cricket and the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, according to PCB sources.

Zaka had earlier visited Ahmedabad to watch the high-profile Pakistan vs India match on October 14. India had won the match by seven wickets.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup, which led to Babar Azam quitting captaincy on Wednesday.