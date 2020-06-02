News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Out-of-favour Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

Out-of-favour Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

June 02, 2020 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Liam Plunkett

IMAGE: Liam Plunkett has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year’s World Cup final. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England’s summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day.

The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year’s World Cup final.

 

He would need to serve a three-year residency period to be eligible to play for the United States, who gained one-day international status last year.

“It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there,” Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US”

England have asked a group of 55 players to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-arm quick Plunkett, who did not make the cut, said he could see himself mentoring young American cricketers.

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?”

“If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Raina is missing Dhoni, shares throwback photo

Raina is missing Dhoni, shares throwback photo

Asiad sailing champ is now a COVID warrior

Asiad sailing champ is now a COVID warrior

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use