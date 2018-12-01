PIX: Vijay hits century as India's practice match ends in draw

Murali Vijay made a strong case for his comeback to the Test team with a brilliant century, while KL Rahul stroked a half-century as India made a strong reply with the bat before the practice match against Cricket Australia XI finished in a draw, in Sydney on Saturday.
India made 211 for two in 43.4 overs in their second innings after Cricket Australia XI had posted a huge 544 in their first innings to take a huge 186-run first innings lead.
Vijay smashed his way to 129 from 132 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes, as he started off steadily before cutting loose towards the end.
He was bowled by Daniel Fallins before the two captains agreed to a draw.
The first Test against Australia starts in Adelaide on December 6.
The two openers had put on 109 runs for the opening wicket before Rahul was caught by Max Bryant off D'Arcy Short. Hanuma Vihari, who batted at No. 3, was unbeaten on 15.
Cricket Australia XI had earlier taken a huge first innings lead of 186 runs with wicketkeeper Harry Nielson hitting a century, while Aaron Hardie (86), D'Arcy Short (74) and Max Bryant (62) hit fifties.
Pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three for 97 in 24 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two for 122 in 40 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and part-timer Virat Kohli took one wicket each.
Vijay hit Jake Carder for three fours and two sixes in the 39th over to race to his century from 118 balls, which could virtually seal his place as the opener for the first Test against Australia, starting in Adelaide on December 6, after Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the match with injury.
India had made 358 in their first innings.
this
Comment
article