PIX: Vijay hits century as India's practice match ends in draw

Last updated on: December 01, 2018 11:54 IST

IMAGE: Murali Vijay, right, celebrates scoring a century during Day 4 of the practice match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images



Murali Vijay made a strong case for his comeback to the Test team with a brilliant century, while KL Rahul stroked a half-century as India made a strong reply with the bat before the practice match against Cricket Australia XI finished in a draw, in Sydney on Saturday.

India made 211 for two in 43.4 overs in their second innings after Cricket Australia XI had posted a huge 544 in their first innings to take a huge 186-run first innings lead.



Vijay smashed his way to 129 from 132 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes, as he started off steadily before cutting loose towards the end.

IMAGE: Murali Vijay bats during Day 4 of the practice match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

He was bowled by Daniel Fallins before the two captains agreed to a draw.

The first Test against Australia starts in Adelaide on December 6.

Rahul, who was slammed after getting out early in the first innings, made a strong case for his inclusion for the first Test as he hit a fluent 62 from 98 balls. The two openers had put on 109 runs for the opening wicket before Rahul was caught by Max Bryant off D'Arcy Short. Hanuma Vihari, who batted at No. 3, was unbeaten on 15.

IMAGE: KL Rahul hits out. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Cricket Australia XI had earlier taken a huge first innings lead of 186 runs with wicketkeeper Harry Nielson hitting a century, while Aaron Hardie (86), D'Arcy Short (74) and Max Bryant (62) hit fifties.

Pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three for 97 in 24 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two for 122 in 40 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and part-timer Virat Kohli took one wicket each.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during Day 4. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Vijay hit Jake Carder for three fours and two sixes in the 39th over to race to his century from 118 balls, which could virtually seal his place as the opener for the first Test against Australia, starting in Adelaide on December 6, after Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the match with injury.



India had made 358 in their first innings.