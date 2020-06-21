On this day in 1975: West Indies win first edition of World Cup

Source:

June 21, 2020 21:24 IST

It was on June 21, 1975, when West Indies won the first edition of the Cricket World Cup.

The Clive Lloyd-side defeated Australia to lift the trophy.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Windies put on 291/8 in the allotted sixty overs -- Lloyd's scoring a 102 runs from just 85 balls.

Clive Lloyd holds aloft the 1975 Prudential World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

Rohan Kanhai also scored a handy 55 off 105 balls, while in the end Deryck Murray played a quickfire knock of 14 runs from 10 balls.

For Australia, Gary Gilmour took a five-wicket haul and conceded just 48 runs from his 12 overs.

Chasing 292, Alan Turner and Ian Chappell scored 40 and 62 respectively to put Australia in a good position early on.

However, in a matter of minutes, Vivian Richards produced three run-outs to turn the tide, with Chappell and Turner both dismissed thanks to Richards's brilliance.

Keith Boyce scalped four wickets for the Windies and Australia were eventually bowled out for 274 -- West Indies winning the World Cup final by 17 runs and Clive Lloyd ended up lifting the inaugural World Cup title.

So far, 12 editions of the Men's Cricket World Cup have been played, and Australia have won the tournament the most times (five).

West Indies and India have won the tournament two times each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England all have won the tournament once.